At its monthly meeting last Tuesday, April 20, by unanimous vote, the Idaho County Republican Central Committee came out against U.S. Representative Mike Simpson’s dam breaching proposal.
In a release from the committee:
“Representative Simpson doesn’t represent our area, nor does he understand it. His dam breaching proposal is an economic, environmental, agricultural and recreational disaster for our region. Simpson sees the dams as a liability, and suggests spending $33.5 billion of our tax dollars, piggybacked on the New Green Deal infrastructure spending bill, to get rid of them.”
The committee stated, “We think that’s irresponsible and wasteful. We think the dams are a massive economic asset for the region, not a $33.5 billion liability.
