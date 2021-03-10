SmartAsset recently ranked Idaho County among the places in Idaho where residents are staying on top of their credit card bills.
The study measured the ratio of credit card debt to per capita income for each county and the ratio of credit card debt to wealth per capita for each county.
Falling at number five on the list, Idaho County residents were at $2,679 average credit card debt with income of $21,584. The credit card debt as a percentage of income was 12.3 percent, and as a percentage of wealth, 11.1 percent, for 78.93 on the credit card debt index.
Counties ranked in the top 10 with Idaho County include Nez Perce, Minidoka, Jefferson, Ada, Gem, Payette, Bannock, Shoshone and Twin Falls.
For full details, log onto https://smartasset.com/credit-cards/credit-card-calculator#Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.