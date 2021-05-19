Idaho County ranks 22nd in the state for the number of residents in poverty.
The rating comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s five-year population estimates from the 2014-2018 American Community Survey (ACS), as compiled by Stacker Holdings LLC.
According to the census, 14.6 percent of the county’s population — 2,289 residents — are below the poverty level. In 2019, the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) threshold for one person younger than 65 was an annual income of $13,300; the FPL for a family of five with three kids was an annual income of $30,510.
Within the region, Lewis County ranked 24th (14.2 percent or 537 people), Clearwater County ranked 29th (13.4 percent or 1,031), Nez Perce County ranked 21st (14.6 percent or 5,687) and Valley County ranked 40th (10 percent or 1,023).
Overall, the state poverty rate is 13.8 percent (228,882 people), and the child poverty rate is 16.9 percent (73,360 people).
Counties with the highest poverty rate are Madison County, 30.5 percent; Camas County, 23.3 percent; and Owyhee County, 21.1 percent.
Counties with the lowest poverty rate are 1, Teton County (6.1 percent or 679) 2, Jefferson County (7.7 percent or 2,156); and 3, Caribou County (8.5 percent or 579).
The U.S. FPL is a metric first used in the 1960s based on the cost of a minimal food budget multiplied by three on the assumption that food comprises a third of a household’s expenses.
The FPL is used as a threshold for determining an individual or family’s eligibility for assistance programs from SNAP benefits to Medicaid. Various social services have different caps for eligibility from 100 percent of the FPL or higher.
