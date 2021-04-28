A new report by CoPilot looks at the U.S. states that experience the largest increase in road fatalities during holidays.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans are opting to travel by car throughout the holiday season. While most states report the biggest uptick in road fatalities during the Fourth of July, driving-related deaths across the country increase more than 30 percent during holidays in general each year. Researchers ranked U.S. states according to the increase in fatal crashes on holidays and included the deadliest holiday for each location as well as the share of all driving deaths that occur on holidays.
Overall, throughout the United States, during Thanksgiving, Christmas and New year’s, the rate of fatal accidents increases by 10 percent.
In Idaho, fatal crashes increase by 40.9 percent during holidays. In fact, 6.8 percent of all fatal crashes in Idaho occur during holidays. Out of all U.S. states, Idaho experiences the eighth largest increase in fatal crashes during holidays.
In Idaho, most traffic accidents occur on the Fourth of July, followed by Labor Day, Memorial Day, Thanksgiving, New Year’s and Christmas. Most fatal accidents occur New Year’s, followed by Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Christmas and Thanksgiving.
∙The most dangerous day to travel is Labor Day.
∙0.78 is the number of fatal crashes per day during holidays, while the average rate is 0.55 per day.
∙Top 10 states for holiday traffic accidents are (in order) Alaska, Maine, Vermont, Hawaii, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Connecticut, Idaho, Washington and Massachusetts.
