LUCILE — Idaho State Police is investigating a Sunday morning single-vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a Clark Fork man.

Dennis Harpe, 65, died at the scene of injuries sustained in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The accident was reported around 10:11 a.m. on Feb. 13 on U.S. Highway 95, approximately four miles south of Lucile. Harpe was driving a 1988 Ford F150 southbound when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the cliff side. The pickup subsequently caught fire.

Due to the incident, US95 was partially blocked for the duration of emergency response. Assisting ISP were the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Riggins Ambulance and Extrication, Riggins and Salmon River Rural fire departments, and the Idaho Transportation Department.

