RIGGINS — The Annual Jet Boat Winter Ball will be held next Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Riggins Community Center, with dinner being served at 6 p.m.; reservations required, $45 per person. Funds go to the Jet Boat Race in April. Dance to the music of Joaquin, Verna, and Dave beginning at 8:30 p.m. with an auction to take place during the evening. To make reservations, call Vicky, 208-628-3322 or Glenna, 208-315-2309.
