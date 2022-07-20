Deadline is July 31 for submitting project proposals on public lands projects for funding through the North Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee (RAC). The invitation comes through the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests through the authority of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self–Determination Act (Title II).
The project proposal form and information about how to submit a proposal is available online at https://bit.ly/NCI-RAC.
The committee will consider proposals for projects that are on or provide substantial benefits to National Forest System lands in Clearwater, Idaho, and Latah counties. A variety of projects may be considered, including those focused on on–the–ground work related to forest health, fish, wildlife, soils, watersheds, and other resources. Proposals to maintain roads, trails and other infrastructure, or to control noxious weeds, may also be good candidates for submission.
Potential project sponsors should contact local Forest Service offices to obtain information that may be needed for a proposal and to ensure proper agreements and paperwork are completed that will enable the project sponsor to obtain funding if approved by the Committee.
The RAC is also currently accepting applications for new members. These serve a four–year term and represent a variety of interest groups and/or organizations. To download the application forms, visit https://bit.ly/NCI-RAC.
The Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 was passed by Congress to restore stability and predictability to the annual payments made to states and counties containing National Forest System lands. The Act established RACs, appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture and consisting of 15 local citizens and three replacement members, “to improve collaborative relationships and to provide advice and recommendations to the land management agencies consistent with the purposes of the Act.”
Questions about North Central Idaho RAC, project proposals or membership applications, contact Lisa Canaday, Forest Service Resource Advisory Committee Assistant, 208-983-8917 or lisa.canaday@usda.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.