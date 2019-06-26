LOLO PASS -- A series of family-friendly activities are planned during July at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests along U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho/Montana state line.
On July 4 and 5, Nez Perce tribal member Bessie Walker will present traditional Nez Perce oral stories. Walker’s programs will take place at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. (PDT) on July 4, and at 10 a.m. (PDT) on July 5. Walker has an Indian Language Certification from the State of Idaho as well as the Nez Perce Language Tribal Certification. As a lifetime student and a teacher of the Nimiipuutimtki dialect on the Nez Perce Reservation, she has been an active proponent of promoting and preserving the Nez Perce language and culture.
As part of the center’s Artist in Residence program, Gayle Bear will be at the center on July 6, 7, and 8, demonstrating corn husk weaving and interacting with visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PDT) each day. Bear is a Nez Perce tribal elder well versed in the traditional art forms of the Nez Perce people. She specializes in cornhusk weaving, basket weaving, and beading. In addition to her demonstrations, Bear will also have some of her artwork available for purchase.
On July 12, 13, and 14, Nez Perce tribal member Kevin Peters will be the center’s Artist in Residence. Peters will be demonstrating the art of elderberry flute carving. He will be starting with a raw stick of elderberry and demonstrating the process of hollowing and carving the wood. Peters is well-known across the nation for his flute carving and playing, as well as his painting and work with rawhide. Peters’ programs will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PDT) each day.
The center will be open on the Fourth of July. Visitors are invited to stop by and spend the night at one of the numerous Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests campgrounds located along the U.S. Highway 12 corridor. Remember: Fireworks are prohibited at all times on national forest system lands.
For information: 208-942-3113. The visitor center is currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. (PDT), Thursday through Monday. Also, follow the visitor center on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.