Elli Klapprich is the 2021 White Bird Rodeo queen.

WHITE BIRD — Fifteen-year-old Grangeville High School sophomore Elli Klapprich is this year’s White Bird Rodeo queen.

Klapprich is the daughter of Melissa Miller and Bilejo Klapprich of Grangeville. She was Grangeville Triple Bar Drill Team princess in 2018 and Riggins Rodeo princess in 2019. She is involved in basketball, 4-H, and enjoys riding her horse, Barbie, in rodeos, for drill team and pleasure riding.

“I went to my first White Bird Rodeo when I was just a week old,” she said. “It has been a family event my entire life. Rodeo is a passion of mine and I love representing them and promoting them. White Bird may be small to some, but it comes with great heart, and it’s an honor to represent it.”

