NEZPERCE — Due to threat of wildfire and recent public evacuations, the Lewis County Commission declared a disaster emergency for Lewis County, at a special meeting on Saturday, July 10. The declaration was adopted that day by chairman Greg Johnson, and ratified by the commission — including Justin McCleod and Mike Ponozzo — on Monday, July 12.
According to the the declaration, the disaster is the result of the Snake River Complex Fire, which creates an imminent threat to life and property.
As of press time Tuesday, the Snake River Complex Fire — located approximately 20 miles south of Lewiston — was at 88,299 acres and was at zero percent containment. Evacuation orders have been issued for homes along the Snake River and for residents on Zaza Road north of Soldier Meadow and west of Waha Road, including Redbird and Waha Lake, as well as for residents of the Deer Creek area, the community of Forest, and north of Hoover Ridge. The Red Cross has a shelter at the Echo Hills Church in Lewiston.
Declaring a disaster authorizes the furnishing of aid and assistance, and it may require state emergency assistance to supplement local efforts to protect, rehabilitate, and replace public property and to provide a coordinated multi-agency effort to mitigate, avert and lessen the threat and impact of the disaster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.