The Big Smith Fire, reported to Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, is about 1.5 acres in size, about 1.5 miles north of Syringa, and is being contested by 13 personnel and a helicopter with additional resources responding. Those resources include a Lochsa district engine, which located the fire Tuesday night, and Moose Creek personnel as well as smokejumpers, who drove out Wednesday morning.
Spring mudslides on area roads have made access to the fire difficult, but Forest Service firefighters are on scene. The cause remained unknown as of Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 28, when the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests released a brief report via the combined forests Facebook page.
The fire is burning in a moderately dense stand of fir and cedar timber below Forest Road 101.
No evacuation notices or additional closures to the public are anticipated at this time, but agency responders will be working to limit risk and exposure of the public as fire activity warrants.
The fire may increase in activity and more smoke may be produced which may make the fire visible from US Highway 12.
“We urge motorists to use extra caution and pull off the road when distracted by the smoke,” combined forests fire information specialist Gregg Goodland said in the release. “Smoke may settle onto Highway 12 once the sun goes down, reducing visibility.”
“The fire is approximately 800 feet below the 101 road and a hose lay is being utilized to reach the fire,” Goodland told the Free Press Wednesday afternoon. “Direct attack operations will continue. As always, we are watching weather forecasts closely and will adjust our suppression tactics based on those forecasts and current fire behavior.”
