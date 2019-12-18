Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests along U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho-Montana state line, started its winter season on Dec 14. The center is open Thursday through Monday (Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays), from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

