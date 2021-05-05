Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests officials advise the public to use caution during the Lowell Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) logging operations located adjacent to Forest Service Road (FSR) 317, the Coolwater Road. Falling of timber began last Tuesday, April 27, and yarding operations should be under way.
FSR 317 will be closed to all unauthorized traffic, vehicle and foot, seven days a week until June 30. The Lowell WUI project was designed to improve forest health and reduce hazardous fuels in the Community Protections Zone of Lowell, and treats 166 acres on the Lochsa/Powell and Moose Creek ranger districts. According to the agency, Lowell residents and private property are surrounded by dense forest where insect and disease-killed trees have created heavy fuel loads that can lead to uncontrollable fire behavior. Lowell is a Federal Register listed “community at risk.”
The Lowell community has been plagued by fire in past years. The Andy’s Hump fire burned about three miles away. Residents were evacuated in 2014 during the Johnson Bar fire, and again in 2015 for the Slide and Wash fires while firefighters struggled to contain flames in heavy, dry fuels. More information on the Lowell WUI project is online: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=4477
