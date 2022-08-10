RIGGINS — Lucile resident, Steven Hunt, 32, drowned last Friday, Aug. 5, in the Salmon River at Short’s Bar, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
According to an ICSO release, around 4:07 p.m., dispatch received several 911 calls regarding a drowning and that CPR was in progress. The Riggins Ambulance was dispatched, and deputies and a Bureau of Land Management officer responded to assist. Hunt was reported to have died on scene. His family was notified.
