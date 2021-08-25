RIGGINS — A Meridian teen died in a woodcutting accident near Riggins on Saturday, Aug. 21.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:50 p.m., Connor Lee Washington, 18, was killed when he was struck by a falling tree. Washington was helping friends cut firewood on Forest Service Road 2109 in the Seven Devils area when the accident occurred.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to Washington’s family and reminds firewood gatherers to use extreme caution.
