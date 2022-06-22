RIGGINS — Two missing Riggins teens have been located and are safe, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

Destey Alea Chapman, 15, and Kalea Brooke Chapman, 14, left their home on the evening of last Tuesday, June 14. According to ICO, they were located last Friday, June 17.

No further information was provided concerning the circumstances of their departure, nor their return.

