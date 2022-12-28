Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) logo

A 4x4 mule deer buck was shot and left to waste near Lucile between the evening of Dec. 13 and morning of Dec. 14. This is one of many deer that are shot and wasted every year. This deer was shot close to a popular recreation spot above the boat ramp, giving hope that a motorist or boater may have witnessed the occurrence. One can only guess why several animals in the vicinity have been deliberately killed and wasted, recently.

The shooter(s) made no attempt to recover the deer. However, the head was removed before a conservation officer was able to respond, possibly by the individual(s) responsible. Evidence at the scene indicates that the shooter shot from close to Highway 95 and did not attempt to retrieve the meat.

