Each July, Forest Service packer and teamster, Pete Armichardy, includes a couple of special mules in his pack string. While all the mules dutifully pack supplies more than 26 rocky miles of trail into the Moose Creek Ranger Station, Benny and Joon, are more than just pack animals; they are trained to pull as a team. With their combined mule muscle, the team helped Armichardy mow both the Moose Creek and Fish Lake airstrips this summer. Using traditional stock-drawn mowing implements preserves wilderness character while providing safe landing sites at these unique airstrips in Idaho’s Selway Bitterroot Wilderness (SBW).
Constructed in the early 1930s, the Moose Creek, Fish Lake and Shearer airstrips in the SBW predate passage of the 1964 Wilderness Act, the legislation which created a National Wilderness Preservation System. These three pre-existing airstrips were retained in the SBW to allow visitors aerial access into its vast, 1.3 million acres, where motorized uses are otherwise prohibited.
