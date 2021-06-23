NEZPERCE — Get some “School Spirit” on for the theme of Nezperce Prairie Days 2021, set for this weekend, July 9 and 10.
Friday, July 9, will start with a coed softball tournament at Lions Field at 5 p.m. A pulled pork dinner and ice cream social are set for 6 p.m., with a live and silent auction, and the Nezperce Historical Society Award for “Pioneer of the Year” set for 7 p.m., all at Lions Park. This will be followed by live music with Aaron Cerruti at 8 p.m.
Start the day Saturday, July 10, with the American Legion all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the legion hall. A fun run/walk and the continuation of the coed softball tournament are set for Lions Field at 8 a.m. Three-on-three basketball will be held at the tennis courts at 8 a.m., and a sidewalk art contest will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. at Lions Park.
The parade will line up at 10 a.m. on the south end of Main Street by the grain elevators, with the Prairie Days parade starting at 11 a.m. The kiddies parade will start just prior to the main parade at 10:45 a.m., with lineup at the courthouse on Main Street.
Nezperce school tours will be held at 11:30 a.m., and the library (602 4th Avenue) will host family and historic exhibits and be a place to hang out from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cornerstone Teen Center, 505 5th Street, will host an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Music in Lions Park will run from 12:30-3 p.m. The button drawing is at 3 p.m., and kids races and games start at 3:30 p.m., both in Lions Park. Live music with the band American Bonfire is set for 8 p.m. to midnight at the park.
The Nezperce Historical Museum, 701 5th Avenue, will be open Friday from 2-4 p.m., and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Food vendors will be available all day Saturday.
