Public comment deadline is Nov. 22 on the draft environmental assessment for the Teepee Springs Vegetation Management Project, proposed near Riggins.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is proposing to fund Idaho County for the project through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The alternatives that are evaluated in the Draft EA are (1) no action and (2) treat approximately 640 acres of county and private property to control invasive plants and riparian corridor restoration.
According to the draft, the project is composed of three categories of activities.
Post-fire mitigation work would include EDRR (early detection rapid response), herbicide treatments, monitoring, and release of biological agents on newly identified infestations of nonnative weeds. Riparian restoration includes the mastication of blackberry thickets, herbicide applications on new blackberry shoots, and planting a mix of native trees and shrubs. Reseeding includes herbicide applications to remove invasive weeds from upland grassland areas and reseeding with a desirable grass and forb mix. Herbicides planned to be used include aquatic glyphosate, aquatic triclopyr – TEA and metsulfuron-methyl.
The Draft EA is available to the public for review either on FEMA’s website: https://www.fema.gov/emergency-managers/practitioners/environmental-historic/region/10 or Idaho County’s website https://www.idahocounty.org/
A hard copy is at the Riggins City Hall/Salmon Public Library at 126 N. Main Street, Riggins, Idaho 83549 and at the Idaho County Recorder’s Office in Grangeville.
Submit comments to FEMA Region X, 130 228th Street SW, Bothell, WA 98021; or FEMA-R10-EHP-Comments@fema.dhs.gov. Include “Teepee Springs” in the submittal subject line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.