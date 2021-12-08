LUCILE — Improvements began Monday, Dec. 6, on the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Old Lucile recreation site and boat launch, located eight miles north of Riggins. The boat ramp will be closed as improvements get under way, with the BLM anticipating the closure to extend through Jan. 14. The site will reopen sooner if work is completed ahead of schedule.
During the past several years, the BLM has completed enhancements at four other popular launch sites accessing the Lower Salmon River. According to the BLM, work at the Old Lucile site will include extending the existing ramp further into the river to provide a safer and easier launching experience for anglers and recreationists.
While construction is under way, the BLM encourages visitors to use the newer Lucile recreation site and boat ramp, located just north of the Old Lucile site.
Cook and Sons, LLC, a local construction company from Grangeville, will be the contractor for the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.