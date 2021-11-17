COEUR D’ALENE — One Grangeville man has been sentenced and a second is set for sentencing at the start of the year for related charges of methamphetamine and heroin distribution.
Brandon L. Pierce, was sentenced on Aug. 10 to 46 months in federal prison, to be followed by five years supervised release. He was charged by federal indictment with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin in October 2020. He was later apprehended and entered a guilty plea on April 20, 2021.
According to public information officer Cassandra Fulghum, at sentencing, the court found that Pierce distributed more than 80 grams of pure methamphetamine and small amounts of heroin, in Lewiston and also in Clarkston, Wash. The court also heard evidence that Pierce worked with Ryan Cook, also of Grangeville, who is set for sentencing on Jan. 3, 2022, on a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
As reported in an Aug. 11 Free Press story, Cook entered into a plea agreement earlier this April, part of which was to dismiss other charges against him, which included possession and distribution of meth, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Cook, along with Richard G. Bashaw, also of Grangeville, and Justina MaeMarie Foster of Lewiston, was arrested in February 2020, and charged to have conspired to possess and distribute methamphetamine from a period beginning by May 24, 2019, and continuing through Jan. 21, 2020.
Both Bashaw and Foster were sentenced on May 19 by U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill on revised charges as the result of plea agreements.
According to Fulghum , the FBI worked with the Lewiston and Clarkston police departments, Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho State Police to investigate Pierce and his associate, Cook, for trafficking methamphetamine and heroin.
