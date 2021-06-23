GRANGEVILLE — Forrest J. Pilant, of Grangeville, was sentenced in District Court last week to serve up to 12 years in the state penitentiary on his conviction for inflicting serious injuries to a 15-month-old girl in 2019.
Pilant, 21, was found guilty at trial on April 9 on two felony counts: injury to a child and aggravated battery.
Charges resulted from injuries inflicted upon the child between Nov. 7-30, 2019, that included numerous severe bruises — including around the jawline, abdomen and other parts of the body. According to court records, the injuries were severe enough for the girl to receive a subdural hematoma, which caused pressure around her brain and affected her consciousness, requiring her to be taken by air ambulance to Spokane where she underwent surgery to relieve the pressure.
Pilant’s was the first trial to be held in Idaho County since proceedings were shut down a year ago March due to the COVID pandemic
At Pilant’s June 14 sentencing hearing, District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice ordered Pilant serve a minimum of six years and a maximum of 10 on the injury charge, and a minimum of eight years and a maximum of 12 on the battery charge. Sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Pilant was credited for 66 days already served, and he was also ordered to pay$5,000 in victim restitution and $245.50 in court fees.
Defense attorney John A. Wiltse represented Pilant, and the case was handled by county prosecutor Kirk MacGregor.
