The death sentence for Idaho County’s convicted double-murderer Gerald Pizzuto, Jr., was reduced to life in prison by a state district court judge earlier this month. According to a story in the Idaho Statesman, the court ruled Idaho Governor Brad Little had no power to reject a clemency recommendation in murder cases under the Idaho Constitution.
Following this last Wednesday, Feb. 9, the Idaho Attorney General’s office has appealed the decision to the Idaho Supreme Court.
On Feb. 4, Judge Jay Gaskill, of Nez Perce County, ruled the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole is the only body with the authority to commute an inmate’s sentence stemming from a murder conviction. The governor, meanwhile, possesses final say on cases of treason and impeachment.
According to Statesman story by Kevin Fixler, Gaskill referred to the creation of the state’s commutation process in the 1980s and concluded there is no indication the governor should have been granted such overarching power.
“There is no indication that the founders or the people of the state of Idaho in 1986 intended to give the governor the ultimate decision-making authority with respect to whether a death sentence should be commuted,” Gaskill wrote. “This court finds that the commission’s power to issue commutations applies to all cases of offenses against the state except treason or conviction on impeachment.”
Within the action, the death sentence of Pizzuto, 65, who is terminally ill with late-stage bladder cancer, was dropped to life in prison without the chance of parole.
Gaskill’s ruling prevents the state from issuing a death warrant to execute.
Pizzuto has been on death row for more than three decades after being convicted for the July 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors at a cabin north of McCall in Idaho County.
He was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection last year, but the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole voted to recommended Pizzuto’s sentence be changed to life in prison.
In its recommendation, the parole board cited Pizzuto’s poor health — he has terminal bladder cancer, heart disease and diabetes as well as decreased intellectual function — and said commutation would be an act of mercy.
However, Idaho Gov. Brad Little rejected the recommendation and said he wouldn’t commute Pizzuto’s sentence. Little noted the man committed the Idaho slayings shortly after being released from prison in Michigan where he had been convicted of rape.
“The severity of Pizzuto’s brutal, senseless, and indiscriminate killing spree strongly warrants against commutation,” Little wrote.
