LUCILE — Traffic was delayed for several hours July 1 when a slide — caused by a significant rain event — blocked U.S. Highway 95 north of Riggins.
The incident was reported at 5:50 p.m. at milepost 203, approximately eight miles north of Riggins near Lucile. According to Megan Jahns, public information officer for the Idaho Transportation Department, the slide brought mud and debris onto US95 that Thursday evening.
“Mud up to eight feet deep and 150 wide covered the highway,” she said. “Within three hours, our local operations crew was able to get the highway open to one lane. The next morning, operators from as far north as Moscow came to assist with hauling debris. All lanes were back open by Friday night.”
The following week, crews cleaned out ditches, culverts, and the pullout that was used to store some of the debris.
The public may remember last year’s July 3 rock slide at milepost 188, which dropped tons of debris on the highway, blocking it for most of the year. For clarification, according to Jahns, last week’s slide was, “similar to a flash flood, where a sudden cloudburst washed debris down the drainage. Last year’s slide happened after water slowly seeped into the hillside and eroded enough material over time that the slope became unstable and eventually gave away.”
“This stretch of highway is prone to slides due to the topography of the area, so we always encourage drivers to exercise caution while traveling and check for closures on the 511 app,” she said.
