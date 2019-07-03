The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will be hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, July 10, at the Fenn Ranger Station (831 Selway Road) to discuss the planned summer prescribed burning on the Coolwater project east of Lowell. The meeting will be open–house style with Forest Service staff available from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (PDT). A brief presentation will begin at 6:30.
The Coolwater prescribed burn project, located in Idaho County on the Lochsa/Powell Ranger District, encompasses approximately 5,000 acres of national forest system lands and is designed to improve elk habitat, forest health and ecological functions within the project area. An additional project goal is to reduce hazardous fuel loading and the potential for high–intensity wildfires in the area.
This year’s plans include an 876-acre unit where patches of vegetation will remain unburned, simulating a natural wildfire.
For information: Neal Cox, fuels specialist, at neal.cox@usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.