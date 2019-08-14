RIGGINS – A field fire last Thursday, Aug. 8, at Race Creek was human caused and remained under investigation at press time Aug. 13.
It was reported to interagency dispatch at about 3:20 p.m. MT, and was met shortly thereafter by Forest Service and Salmon River Rural firefighters, as well as SEATs (single engine air tankers) and helicopters. These efforts limited the fire to 60-80 acres located roughly two miles northeast of Riggins and the fire was declared contained that evening.
