Six boats competed in the weekend’s Clearwater River Rush Jet Boat Race. The event was held Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20, along the Clearwater River in eight legs total, run between Ahsahka Beach to the Kamiah boat ramp.
Weekend total results are as follows:
Unlimited A Class: Jeff Edwardsen (313), 2:47:50; Alan Paul (888), 3:23:10; Ryan Hudson (12A), 3:32:36.
CX Class: Tim Harding (CX33), 2:19:33.
FX Class: Chris Barger (FX31), 2:40:04; Mike Lindsey, (FX13), 3:09:50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.