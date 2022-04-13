RIGGINS — The 74th Riggins Rodeo action will come alive Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8, beginning at 1:30 p.m. each day, with Marty Clay as the honored 2022 Grand Marshall. Books are open Monday, April 25-May 2. Go to www.rigginsrodeo.com or call 208-628-4084.
“Decorate the Canyon Red, White, & Blue” to go along with the 74th Riggins theme. Residents or businesses are encouraged to color Riggins. Winners will receive four tickets to the rodeo and four rodeo T-shirts. Judging will be done Friday, May 6, between 2-5 p.m. Message or text Joni at 208-859-4725 to secure your name on the list of entries.
Enter a themed float of “Red, White, & Blue for 2022” for the Rodeo Parade set for Sunday, May 8, to win three tickets to the rodeo, three rodeo T-shirts and a $50 gift certificate. To enter a float, go to www.rigginsrodeo.com/parade.html or contact Traci Pottenger at 208-469-0478. The parade lineup is 10 a.m. at the City Park; the parade starts at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.