RIGGINS ­­— The 74th Riggins Rodeo action will come alive Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8, beginning at 1:30 p.m. each day, with Marty Clay as the honored 2022 Grand Marshall. Books are open Monday, April 25-May 2. Go to www.rigginsrodeo.com or call 208-628-4084.

“Decorate the Canyon Red, White, & Blue” to go along with the 74th Riggins theme. Residents or businesses are encouraged to color Riggins. Winners will receive four tickets to the rodeo and four rodeo T-shirts. Judging will be done Friday, May 6, between 2-5 p.m. Message or text Joni at 208-859-4725 to secure your name on the list of entries.

Enter a themed float of “Red, White, & Blue for 2022” for the Rodeo Parade set for Sunday, May 8, to win three tickets to the rodeo, three rodeo T-shirts and a $50 gift certificate. To enter a float, go to www.rigginsrodeo.com/parade.html or contact Traci Pottenger at 208-469-0478. The parade lineup is 10 a.m. at the City Park; the parade starts at 11 a.m.

