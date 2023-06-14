Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) logo

Riggins-area chinook salmon fishing season — the lower Salmon River and Little Salmon River — will close Wednesday, June 14.

That was the main news out of Idaho Fish & Game Clearwater Region Fisheries Manager Joe DuPont’s Monday, June 12, on chinook fishing seasons across North Central Idaho.

