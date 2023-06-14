Riggins-area chinook salmon fishing season — the lower Salmon River and Little Salmon River — will close Wednesday, June 14.
That was the main news out of Idaho Fish & Game Clearwater Region Fisheries Manager Joe DuPont’s Monday, June 12, on chinook fishing seasons across North Central Idaho.
Through idfg.idaho.gov, DuPont and Idaho Fish and Game provide weekly updates, river-by-river, on harvest shares for spring chinook salmon fisheries. DuPont’s latest table summarized PIT tag data through June 11 and included adjustments based on genetic data collected at Lower Granite Dam, which boosted the harvest share for the Rapid River run fishery.
“Using this data, the Clearwater River return’s harvest share is about 3,200 adult fish, the Rapid River return is about 1,850 fish, and Hells Canyon’s is 325 fish,” he wrote.
For the Clearwater River, combined with estimated harvest of 608 last week and catch rate information, the North Fork Clearwater fishery is open for another four days, June 15-18 — but “don’t be surprised if this is the last four days of fishing that we provide in the North Fork,” DuPont wrote. “We will try to let you know by Tuesday, June 20, what decisions are made. All other Clearwater River sections are far short of reaching their harvest goals and will remain open for at least another week.”
DuPont added that “there should be a lot of fish in the South Fork Clearwater River right now.”
“However, with the way flows are dropping, these fish will migrate up the river fast,” he wrote. “As such, if you like to fish the South Fork, don’t wait long or they will push on through.”
Regarding the Rapid River fishery, which is based on chinook salmon returning up the Salmon River, DuPont wrote that a “mass of fish that were stuck behind the Slide Rapid hit Riggins last week and provided some of the best fishing we have seen for some time.”
“When fishing is that good, a lot of fish can be harvested in a short amount of time,” he explained. “We estimated that more than 1,200 fish were caught last week in this fishery with 880 of them being harvested in the lower Salmon River around Riggins. When you add last week’s harvest with what occurred previously, it totals 1,522 fish. That leaves about 328 in our harvest share which we believe will be caught by the end of Wednesday. As a result, we will be closing the entire Rapid River fishery down at the end of fishing hours on June 14, this Wednesday.”
“Specifically, Chinook Salmon fishing on the lower Salmon River from the Hammer Creek boat ramp upstream to the Vinegar Creek boat ramp and the Little Salmon River from the mouth upstream to the Highway 95 Bridge near Smokey Boulder Road will close at the end of fishing hours on June 14,” he noted. “Don’t forget, downstream of Hammer Creek Boat Ramp already closed June 11.”
Chinook fishing continues at least another week in Hells Canyon.
