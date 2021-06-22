Six boats competed in the weekend’s Clearwater River Rush Jet Boat Race. The event was held Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20, along the Clearwater River in eight legs total, run between Ahsahka Beach to the Kamiah boat ramp.

Weekend total times are as follows:

Unlimited A Class: Jeff Edwardsen (313), 2:47:50; Alan Paul (888), 3:23:10; Ryan Hudson (12A), 3:32:36.

CX Class: Tim Harding (CX33), 2:19:33.

FX Class: Chris Barger (FX31), 2:40:04; Mike Lindsey, (FX13), 3:09:50.

