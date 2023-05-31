Spring prescribed burns photo

Salmon River Ranger District Engine Captain and Firing Boss Dan Fowlds directs members of the Roosevelt IHC during ignition operations.

 Contributed photo / USDA

Prescribed fire operations on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are slowly winding down as June approaches. Since the beginning of May, firefighters from near and far have been working together to complete more than 6,200 acres of prescribed fire treatments across the Forest. More than 5,100 of these treated acres fall within the Lower Salmon Wildland Crisis Strategy (WCS) Landscape.

WCS Landscapes have been designated as critical areas where hazardous fuel treatments are needed due to vegetation conditions and proximity to communities at risk. Prescribed fire removes hazardous fuels from the landscape, so that when a wildfire occurs, fire behavior will be moderated, and the risks of impacting communities are lower.

