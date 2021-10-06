More timber sale revenue and a larger block of endowment land ownership comes with the recent exchange of endowment land for private land in North Central Idaho, according to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL).
In February 2020, IDL received an application for a land exchange from the Lodge at Lolo Creek, LLC. The proposal was to exchange 629 acres of land the lodge owns near Weippe in Clearwater County for 568 acres of endowment land located nine miles to the south in Idaho County. The State Board of Land Commissioners approved the exchange at the August land board meeting.
What land is being exchanged?
According to IDL, the endowment beneficiary in this case is Charitable Institutions and the land is primarily Douglas fir and ponderosa pine. The land is not part of a larger block of endowment land. The private land consists of 629 contiguous acres located in Clearwater County. It is comprised mainly of grand fir, Douglas fir, and lodgepole pine.
Appraisals were completed by Gem Valley Appraisal Services, which showed the endowment land to be worth $1,012,000, and the other property is $1,039,250.
According to IDL, the exchange will expand continuous endowment land acreage in Clearwater County by replacing the remotely located, isolated endowment land with a parcel that blocks up a large area. This leads to increased management efficiency and better all-around access options to the existing endowment lands.
The exchanged land is also closer to lumber mills. The benefit here, according to IDL, is closer proximity to mills provides lower haul costs, which increase timber revenues versus land with a longer haul.
The value of the exchanged property is $27,250 higher than the value of the endowment land. The owner intends to donate the difference in land values to the endowment beneficiary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.