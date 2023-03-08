A Stites woman is set for a hearing next week on a felony drug charge.

Alaina Armstrong, 39, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. She is set for a March 14 preliminary hearing in Idaho County Magistrate Court. The hearing will determine whether evidence is sufficient for the matter to move to district court.

