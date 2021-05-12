Idaho Fish and Game staff in coordination with the Idaho Department of Lands and US Forest Service conducted a 314-acre prescribed burn last month on the Red River Wildlife Management Area.
According to the agency, purposes of the April 28 burn were as follows:
• Increase spring/summer forage for elk and other big game species.
• Move the landscape towards desired ecological conditions.
• Assist with the suppression of noxious weeds.
• Alleviate elk use and depredation on adjacent private lands.
• Increase wildland fire protection for the Elk City community within the wildland urban interface.
• Improve interagency partnerships, and develop a pathway for future collaborative efforts on the Red River WMA and surrounding national forest lands.
