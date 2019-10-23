GRANGEVILLE -- Join Syringa Hospital and Clinics for a town hall event as they share information on selected services and open the floor to questions from the community during the regularly scheduled lunch at the Grangeville Senior Center on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at noon. Topics to be covered include: SHIBA counseling and December sign ups, SHC joining ACO, how our agreement with Kootenai is benefiting SHC and our patients, Medicaid Expansion and updates from last meeting on Parking, Veteran Care, and ER logistics. All ages are welcome to lunch with a suggested donation of $5/person to benefit the Senior Lunch program. For information call Dana at 208-983-8571.

