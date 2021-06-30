Due to exceptionally dry conditions in Hells Canyon, Idaho Fish and Game has closed the popular shooting area out at the end of Redbird Road, commonly referred to as the Gaiser Segment, within the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area.
This closure is in place to prevent accidental ignition of dry vegetation that might be caused by target shooting. In addition, Fish and Game officials remind people that fireworks are strictly prohibited on Fish and Game owned property, including Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Fish and Game WMAs are important wildlife habitat, which needs to preserved and protected from wildfire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.