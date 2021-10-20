SYRINGA— Implementation of the Tinker Bugs forest management project on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will soon be under way. Visitors to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests should be prepared for delays on Forest Service roads at the project site on National Forest System lands south of Syringa. These delays are for public safety while harvest operations are under way at timber sales resulting from forest health improvement projects.
Forest Service roads 286, 286D and 77776 will be used by timber harvest operators during upcoming work on the Tinker Bugs timber sale. Delays up to 30 minutes long can be expected for public safety while tree falling is occurring near roadways. Visitors should drive defensively and be prepared to encounter log trucks and other equipment in the area. Operators will be utilizing CB Channel 7.
Timber harvest operations in the area are expected to continue through the winter. The public is reminded that many of the Forest Service roads in and near the Tinker Bugs project area have seasonal closures in place. Some gates may be open for access by timber harvest operators; however, all regular seasonal closures remain in effect.
The Tinker Bugs project authorizes forest management activities on National Forest System lands in areas impacted by insects and hazardous fuels loadings from Lodge Creek west to the Forest Service boundary south of the Middle Fork Clearwater River. Regeneration timber harvest, reforestation, and prescribed burning conducted through project implementation will reduce wildfire fuels and increase the forest’s resilience to insects and disease within rural Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) lands near Syringa.
For information and updates about these travel impacts, contact the Moose Creek Ranger District, 208-926-4258.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.