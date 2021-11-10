A California woman is charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, following a traffic stop on top of the White Bird grade by law enforcement late last month.
Charity Chambers, 50, of Angels Camp, is also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing on the felonies was held Monday, Nov. 8.
Charges resulted during an Oct. 30 contact by Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) deputies on U.S. Highway 95, nine miles south of Grangeville, with a vehicle traveling 85 mph in a 65 mph zone. According to an ICSO release, upon contact with the driver, Brandi Damon, 38, of Riggins, deputies smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. An Idaho County’s narcotics K9 was in the area, and he and his handler responded and did an exterior sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive alert. A subsequent search of the vehicle was then conducted.
Chambers was arrested for alleged possession of 2.4 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Damon was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of inhalants.
