The project contractor, Cook & Sons Construction, is scheduled to begin mobilization of equipment and supplies the first week of January 2023. The site, including the gravel parking area, will be blocked to all boaters and traffic during the next three months. Work will begin by taking out the old boat ramp and installing the new ramp during January and February. All work in the water must be completed by the end of February. Additional work will be done on the upper boat ramp area with final cleanup in March.
Next? With the increased cost of concrete as well as other materials, additional funding is needed to complete the access road and stairway down to the boat ramp. The next Idaho Parks & Recreation Grant Application is in the works and will be submitted by the end of January. Letters of support from business owners, recreationists, and individuals are needed to demonstrate to the IDPR Committee the importance of this project. Submit your letters by Friday, Jan. 20, to the City of Riggins, PO Box 249, Riggins, ID 83549 or riggginscity@gmail.com. If the city is successful with this 2023 grant, they will be able to complete this project in late summer/early fall 2023.
