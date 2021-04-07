WHITE BIRD — The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Cottonwood Field Office is in search of a volunteer campground host for the Hammer Creek Campground and recreation site.
Situated along the Lower Salmon River, Hammer Creek is located just three miles from White Bird. Some of the amenities offered include 12 non-reservable fee campsites, a day use area for picnicking, two vault and two flush toilets, changing rooms, a boat ramp and an RV dump station.
The BLM will provide a separate host campsite with full RV hookups for the campground host’s personal trailer or RV, as well as a small monthly stipend.
“Campground hosts not only greet visitors, provide information and assist with maintenance of recreation sites, they can also be the key individual helping to provide a quality recreation experience on public lands,” said Cottonwood field manager, Richard White.
The volunteer host would begin May 10 and work until the end of November. Work weeks are Thursday through Monday, including holidays. For questions regarding the position, contact Joe O’Neill, Outdoor Recreation Planner for the Cottonwood Field Office recreation staff, at 208-962-3683.
Applicants can find information about the opportunity and apply online at www.volunteer. gov using the following link: https://www.volunteer.gov/s/volunteeropportunity/a09t000000BjFKBAA3/ hammer-creek-campground-host.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.