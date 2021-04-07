Hammer Creek ramp photo

Enhancements to the boat ramp at Hammer Creek feature an extension of the ramp 10 feet further into the river and the addition of two large prep areas on either side of the boat ramp to help ease congestion. The Hammer Creek boat ramp is one of four launch sites that the Bureau of Land Management has recently improved.

 Contributed photo / BLM

WHITE BIRD — The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Cottonwood Field Office is in search of a volunteer campground host for the Hammer Creek Campground and recreation site.

Situated along the Lower Salmon River, Hammer Creek is located just three miles from White Bird. Some of the amenities offered include 12 non-reservable fee campsites, a day use area for picnicking, two vault and two flush toilets, changing rooms, a boat ramp and an RV dump station.

The BLM will provide a separate host campsite with full RV hookups for the campground host’s personal trailer or RV, as well as a small monthly stipend.

“Campground hosts not only greet visitors, provide information and assist with maintenance of recreation sites, they can also be the key individual helping to provide a quality recreation experience on public lands,” said Cottonwood field manager, Richard White.

The volunteer host would begin May 10 and work until the end of November. Work weeks are Thursday through Monday, including holidays. For questions regarding the position, contact Joe O’Neill, Outdoor Recreation Planner for the Cottonwood Field Office recreation staff, at 208-962-3683.

Applicants can find information about the opportunity and apply online at www.volunteer. gov using the following link: https://www.volunteer.gov/s/volunteeropportunity/a09t000000BjFKBAA3/ hammer-creek-campground-host.

