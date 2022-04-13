WHITE BIRD — The Rebekahs Lodge will be holding a bake sale at the IOOF Hall this Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. Drop off any baked goods for the sale at 9:30 a.m. The money raised helps support the operating expenses of the hall, so please stop by and purchase a goody.
The annual White Bird Easter egg hunt will also be held Saturday, April 16 at 11 p.m. at the old White Bird School grounds. The ages for the hunt will be toddlers through 12-years-old, with a raffle following. Anyone interested in donating or helping, call Darla at 208-839-2205 (home) or 208-553-8130 (cell). Come to White Bird at 10 a.m., pick up some delicious baked goods, munch a little, then go up to the White Bird Recreation building (the old school) and enjoy the Easter egg hunt.
The following day is Easter Sunday. A preacher once said the three days that end the Passion week are “Sorrowful Friday, Silent Saturday, and Shouting Sunday.” Pleasant View Baptist Church would like to invite the community to attend a Sonrise service at 7 a.m. at the Battlefield Overlook on U.S. Highway 95, then a free breakfast at the church at 8 a.m. The normal Bible study at 9 a.m. is canceled and replaced by the worship service at 9 a.m.
This may seem a little early to be sharing this, but this year is flying by for me. The White Bird Rodeo will be held on Father’s Day weekend, June 17 and 18. There are posters all around town that give the details. Toni Baker wanted me to let everyone know that the rodeo will be selling 50/50 raffle tickets and you do not have to be present at the Saturday drawing to win. That same weekend will feature White Bird Days events on Saturday. The grand marshals this year will be Richard and Terry Eller. The theme of the parade will be “The Roaring 20s,” so be thinking about how you might do a parade float. To register parade entries, call 208-451-4658 or email dehning1980@msn.com.
The White Bird Antique store is now open for the season: Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Call Bruce or Pat at 208-839-2825 for information or questions. This is a wonderful store that needs to be visited every time someone comes to White Bird.
A reminder that there will be a gathering of friends to remember the life of Ron Mahurin at the IOOF Hall at 11 a.m. on April 30.
The Cribbage Tournament this week had 11 players. with Christy taking first place and Janis coming in second. Way to go ladies!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.