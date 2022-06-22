WHITE BIRD — It is sometimes a good thing when the weather forecaster/guesstimator gets it wrong. The forecast was for rain on both Friday and Saturday, during the White Bird Rodeo and White Bird Days Celebration. Thankfully, the rain held off, the temperatures were mild, and everyone had a great time. The parade is always fun to watch. This year’s winners are:
Judges’ choice – Abbott family; Best Theme – White Bird Rodeo; Best Kids – Pleasant View Baptist Church; Best Organization – Rebekah Lodge 13; Best Royalty – Idaho County Royalty; Best Business – Silver Dollar Bar; Most Fun – Abbott family.
Much thanks to Ashley Hampton and her team for decorating the downtown and for doing the kids’ games.
Pleasant View Baptist was blessed this past week by a work team from Leoma Baptist Church, in Tennessee. Four men from the church drove across the country in an RV to work on the church parsonage. They provided the labor and expertise to lay down new vinyl flooring and do other repairs to the church; all at no cost to the church. Leoma is also sending a team of 10 people to lead Vacation Bible School on July 18-20 for kids 4 to 12 years old. The church will be mailing out information as the date gets closer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.