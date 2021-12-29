WHITE BIRD — A note from our library: “There are new hours for the White Bird Community Library, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Thursday 1-3 p.m. With COVID we have had reduced numbers using the library. We will see how it goes and decide when (and if) to go back to the hours we currently have. Several of our volunteers are willing to stay longer than the new hours. They will leave the OPEN sign turned and have the flag out when they do. We have sold all our calendars and are extremely grateful to the community for supporting our library. We plan to order more calendars for those who haven’t yet purchased one. These additional copies should arrive soon. If folks want to reserve a calendar, they can call us and leave a message, 208-507-3240.”
The White Bird Volunteer Fire Department was busy passing out gift bags to different families in the community for Christmas. I don’t know if every bag had the same items in them, but Sue and I received a bag of “no bake preacher” cookies. The attached note said they are called that because they can be made very quickly when you hear the preacher is coming to visit and you need a treat to feed him. Our community is very blessed to have this group of volunteers to care for the people in this area. Thank you, for all you do.
Pleasant View Baptist held a Candlelight service on Christmas Eve that was very well-attended. The sanctuary was full for the service as a number of people read Christmas Scripture verses. Gale Gorrod sang “O Holy Night” and was accompanied by Barbara Wright, on piano; and the kids sang “Silent Night” as the candles were lighted. The church will be holding a fellowship time (finger foods) and New Year’s Eve service this Friday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.
Prayers are encouraged for Delsie Whinery, Dick and Susie Brust’s daughter, as she has a life-threatening MRSA infection and is at St. Al’s in Boise.
Recently, my wife, Sue, was life-flighted to St. Joseph’s in Lewiston because of heart problems (she is doing well now). We were concerned about the cost but also had taken the time this summer to sign up for coverage. We received this note when we inquired about what our cost would be: “If your membership is in fact active, whatever your insurance does not cover will be taken care of by your membership at no additional cost to you, as membership covers emergent, medically necessary transports completed by Life Flight Network or one of our reciprocal partners. www.LifeFlight.org.” I mention this as an encouragement for others to get signed up for this very inexpensive coverage ($69 per year). This is something good you can do for yourself to start the new year.
As this is the last column for this year, I would like to take the time to thank everyone for their kind words about this column. I enjoy writing it and consider it an opportunity to serve the White Bird community in a small way. Please continue to email (pastor.randy.myers.120@gmail.com), text or call me (509-435-8732) with items for the column.
