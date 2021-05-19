WHITE BIRD — The annual Fathers Day Weekend rodeo backdropped by the Salmon River is on course for performances at 5 p.m. each day June 18-19, with entries open 10-7 p.m. on June 7. See icarodeo.com or the White Bird Rodeo Facebook page for details.

