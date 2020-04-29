The boat ramp parking lot and parking lot below the fish cleaning station at Winchester Lake State Park will be closed to the public May 11-13 for paving. Public access to affected areas in the park will be restricted to allow contractor to complete the projects safely. A public announcement will be made when facilities are reopened to the public.
