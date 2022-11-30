Chloe Bryant photo

Chloe Bryant is a senior at Grangeville High School.

 Photo courtesy Nicole Hill Photography

GRANGEVILLE — “I want to be that person who is there for others, who says, ‘I understand, because I’ve been through it,’” Grangeville High School student Chloe Bryant said. “I want to be impactful.”

The 17-year-old senior was born and raised in Grangeville and is the daughter of Andy Bryant and Melisa and Andy Kaschmitter. She has one brother, as well as eight bonus siblings.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments