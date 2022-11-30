GRANGEVILLE — “I want to be that person who is there for others, who says, ‘I understand, because I’ve been through it,’” Grangeville High School student Chloe Bryant said. “I want to be impactful.”
The 17-year-old senior was born and raised in Grangeville and is the daughter of Andy Bryant and Melisa and Andy Kaschmitter. She has one brother, as well as eight bonus siblings.
“I know people don’t have to go through the exact same situation someone else does to be understanding, but sometimes to grasp the complexity of feelings, pressure and the whole picture, it really helps to have been in similar situations,” she explained.
For Bryant, those situations have included divorce, some depression, being part of a blended family, and bullying situations throughout her life.
“I have come out on the other side,” she said with a voice of confidence. “I am OK — but I’m still learning every day. I just know I’m not the same person I was three years ago, two years ago, even a year ago.”
Bryant is busy maintaining her grades at GHS while leaving school early every afternoon and all-day Fridays to work at Brighter Beginnings.
“I’ve learned so much teaching preschool and from my boss, Kerstin Schmadeka,” Bryant said. “She is so positive, and I’ve picked up a lot of cues from her on how to talk to people when they’re upset and how to act in certain situations.”
One thing she also learned at the preschool center is —although she loves children of all ages — she wants to interact with teens.
“I want to be able to express and help them learn larger concepts,” she said. “I’ve always known I want to be a teacher, but it wasn’t until the last couple of years I was able to narrow down the age group.”
Bryant plans to attend college, looking to Lewis-Clark State for at least her first years.
“I would love to go to a larger university, but there are so many factors to consider, including financial and housing,” she said. “And I know LCSC has a good teaching program, so, for now, that’s where I am planning to go.”
Bryant said history teachers Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Jaggi have had an impact on her wanting to go into secondary education and become a history teacher.
“Mr. Sullivan is a teacher who makes the subject come alive and interesting, but he’s also in tune with students and makes sure they’re OK,” she said. “That’s the type of teacher I want to be.”
She also said she appreciated Mr. Jaggi’s practical approach and, recently, he went over voting procedures and research which she found, “so helpful,” she said.
Bryant is passionate about music, helping people, and her rescue dog, Callie.
“She was dumped off, and I found her and kept her,” she said, smiling, “But she rescued me, too. I know you think you know about taking care of an animal, but until you have one that really needs you, you don’t understand the care that goes into it.”
For her senior project, Bryant organized the GHS Veterans Day assembly, holding a bake sale to pay for all the flowers and refreshments herself.
“I wanted to honor my grandpa because he’s a veteran, but I also wanted to do something for the veterans here,” she said, adding she wanted to add the veterans who are at the rehabilitation facility, so she also took flowers and treats to them.
In the end, whatever she does in her life, Bryant’s main goal is to enjoy life, be happy, and be there for other people who might need her.
“I know I cannot fix everything for everyone, but I can be a sounding board, I can acknowledge what they are going through and if I have similar experiences, maybe I can give out some advice.
