GRANGEVILLE — A recent talent show at Grangeville Elementary Middle School featured a glow dance team of five that included sisters and cousins. With main lights turned down, the audience roared its applause and cheers for the innovative group of students, ranging from 8 to 18.
Two of the dancers were sisters Kendall, 11, and Karly, 8, Fogleman.
“I was a little bit scared,” said Karly, a second-grader.
“I’m fine when I know what I’m doing and what to expect,” Kendall, fifth grade, said. The duo performed with their three cousins: Demi, Elli and Julia Klapprich.
The sisters are the daughters of Dan and Kami Fogleman of Grangeville, and they lead active lives.
“I like to dance, and I’m in gymnastics,” Karly said.
Kendall enjoys basketball and is in horse 4-H: She was awarded the junior fitting and showing championship title at the Idaho County 4-H Horse Show in 2021.
“We have three horses: Sizzle, Lily and Elvis,” Kendall said. She hopes to follow in her mom’s footsteps and be involved in rodeo royalty one day and said she looks up to her mother for the kind of person she is.
Both girls like to swim, play the piano, bike ride, play baseball and travel.
A big grin crossed Karly’s face when asked where her favorite place was.
“Disneyland! We went there when I was in kindergarten,” she smiled.
Kendall agreed Disneyland was fun and added, “I like camping and fishing, too.”
The girls are close to their family and enjoy time with their grandparents and cousins.
“My best friend is Mimi,” Karly said. “Mimi” is her 18-year-old cousin, Demi Klapprich, who is a senior at Grangeville High School.
“I don’t see her quite as much now,” she shook her head. “When you get older, you have a lot of things to do.”
Kendall said she is especially close to her same-grade cousin, Julia Klapprich.
“We’re pretty competitive,” she smiled. “And she is way taller than I am.”
Kendall admitted she’s one of the smallest in her class and said — as her little sister smiled and nodded — Karly is almost the same size as she is.
“But my friends say I’m tiny but mighty,” she smiled.
Though they have a while to think about it, the girls have unique career paths they are currently considering.
Kendall plans to go to college after high school and be a doctor or a chef.
“I like to bake and cook,” she said quietly. “I made muffins, and my dad said they were good.”
Karly said she would like to own a toy store.
“I want to have toys that are hard to find in Grangeville,” she stated.
If Kendall has one wish for the world, she said she would hope for everyone to know God and trust in Jesus.
“And to have a happy life,” she emphasized. “I’m thankful God sacrificed his son for us.”
“I’m thankful for my Shopkins [toys],” Karly interjected enthusiastically. The imaginative student likes them so much that once, when her family forgot to bring playing cards on a camping trip, she made up a game with the toys and paper towels to keep them entertained on a rainy day in their camper.
The family is active in Redeemer Baptist Church. Kendall is in a “10 and Up” group there that she said she enjoys.
Kendall also likes to spend time at Snowhaven, and Karly likes the Jungle Gym’s playroom.
The Fogleman family has a dog, Tucker, or “Big T,” and a cat, Toby, or “Little T.”
“I gave them those nicknames,” Kendall laughed.
Both girls are good students and enjoy science.
“I wish we could have more potions and experiments,” Karly lamented the lack of time for hands-on science at GEMS.
“I also like art and everything we get to create,” said Kendall.
Though their smiles and eyes may give away their relationship, subtle and grand differences exist between these two sisters.
Tiny studs grace the ears of Kendall, who took the ear-piercing plunge following her 11th birthday.
“The rule is you have to be 10 to get your ears pierced,” Karly said seriously. “And I am not waiting. I am getting mine done as soon as I am 10.”
