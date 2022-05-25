WHITE BIRD — Five-foot-three and reserved, 14-year-old Miley Raga may not put out an “adventurous vibe” at first glance.
But just get her in the seat of an El Camino at the racetrack in Boise, and a different girl arises.
“The fastest I’ve ever gone is 75 miles per hour,” she smiled, eyes twinkling. “I love it.”
The Grangeville Elementary Middle School eighth-grader spends many of her weekends at the racetrack.
Miley first became interested in racing at the age of 11 when her family was living in Boise, and she attended a swap meet at the racetrack grounds with her dad.
“We met a friend of my dad, and then I talked to his daughter there, and she was telling me about racing,” Miley said. “I told my dad, ‘I kinda want to do this.’”
Her dad, Joe, was excited, she said, while her mom, Elizabeth, was concerned.
“But we just decided to do it anyway,” she laughed.
Her parents now support her love of the track, and their many trips back to the Boise area are made together.
Miley is in the Junior Street classification for those aged 13-16.
“Yes, even 5-year-olds can drive,” she said. “There is a class for drivers 5 to 18.”
She had to have a street-legal vehicle inspected and ready to drive. She first participated in the one-eighth of a mile straight-track races in her grandma’s truck, then moved to her dad’s El Camino, where they spent time together racing.
She had to train and drive six runs to get qualified to race.
“My dad was able to go on the first five with me, then I had to do the sixth with an official, so that made me nervous,” she recalled.
Now, her dad can ride with her on her runs.
“Yeah, I think he likes it,” she smiled.
Although Miley moved to White Bird from southern Idaho at a critical time during middle school, she said she didn’t have any regrets.
“I like it here,” she said. “I like school and the whole area so much better.” She enjoys playing school volleyball and spending time with friends when she isn’t racing.
Her sisters, Lauren, 22, and Alexis, 20, both live in the Boise area and come to see her race when they can, as do other relatives.
About racing, she said, “I never really thought that person would be me.
“But the smell of the fumes, the driving, going fast — it’s great. I do love it,” she grinned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.