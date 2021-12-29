GRANGEVILLE — “In a small town, there are a lot of people looking out for you, and that’s good,” said Grangeville High School senior Quincey Daniels.
However, the soon-to-be 18-year-old does look forward to a day when he’s no longer referred to as someone’s son or brother, but just as simply “Quincey,” and is considered and judged on his own merits.
The son of Danya Kinnick of Orofino and Jay Daniels of Grangeville was born in Cottonwood and raised in Grangeville.
“I like it here — hunting, dirt-biking, fishing. Basically, anything outdoors,” he said.
One of his favorite outdoor activities is cutting his own firewood, so much so, in fact, that he turned it into his senior project.
Daniels offered free firewood at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center to anyone who needed it — cut, split, delivered and stacked. In all, he cut and donated about eight cords.
“I thought this was a good way to give back,” he said. “The people were really nice, and I enjoyed doing it.”
A football player at GHS, Daniels has also been heavily involved in the agricultural sciences program, that allowed him to help refurbish a Farmall tractor, which was auctioned to help fund the program.
“I loved it,” he smiled.
This project helped him get through a tough 2020 pandemic year. Ag science classes also helped him hone a skill for welding.
Following high school, Daniels plans to continue to work for Cook and Sons Construction where he feels he has found a niche.
“I started out washing off machinery and have now been able to move on to more hands-on work,” Daniels said. “When I turn 18, I can run some heavy equipment.”
That’s one thing he looks forward to about his January birthday. The other is the possibility of joining the Border Days Committee.
“I’ve always helped at the rodeo and with whatever I can, but they always told me I needed to be 18 to be on the committee, so, hopefully,” he grinned.
Daniels knows he has had a chance at a special upbringing in Idaho County, and he appreciates it.
“I’ve been playing football with most of my buddies since third grade. I was raised in the outdoors, and I’ve had lots of people to look up to,” he said. “I’ve had a good life so far.”
